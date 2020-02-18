Gloucester County Animal Shelter Seeks Volunteers

CLAYTON, N.J. — The Gloucester County Animal Shelter (GCAS) has a number of volunteer opportunities county officials announced recently.

“Volunteering at the Gloucester County Animal Shelter is an amazing way to assist the animals we currently house,” Freeholder Director Robert M. Damminger said.

Volunteers will assist in a number of different ways including walking dogs, socializing cats and kittens, escorting potential pet parents through our adoption areas and assist with light cleaning. Volunteers must be 18 years of age to apply.

Freeholder Deputy Director Frank J. DiMarco, Liaison to the Gloucester County Animal Shelter, encourages all pet lovers to apply.

“There’s something for every volunteer to do at the shelter,” Freeholder DiMarco said. “We know the age requirement for volunteers limits a lot of our animal lovers from helping at the shelter, but there’s other ways to get involved like donating items to the shelter or fostering animals with your family.”

The GCAS handles over 3,000 domestic animals a year. Volunteers are a huge help in making the shelter successful and keeping foster pets happy.

To get started, fill out a volunteer application at http://bit.ly/volunteerGCAS. For more information on the Gloucester County Shelter or any questions on volunteering, visit http://www.gloucestercountynj.gov/depts/a/shelter/default.asp or call (856) 881-2828.

SNJ Today is a Southern New Jersey news and information source that is dedicated to providing current stories related specifically to South Jersey.

Do you have community news or events? Email us at news@snjtoday.com