What’s Good – ‘A Valentine’s Day for Bridgeton’

Short film written, directed, and starring: Isaiah Showell

BRIDGETON, N.J. — This year, Isaiah Showell put together a short film about the true meaning of Valentine’s Day, featuring some familiar faces from the community.

Follow his journey and ask yourself: What does Valentine’s Day mean to you?

SNJ Today is a Southern New Jersey news and information source that is dedicated to providing current stories related specifically to South Jersey.

Do you have community news or events? Email us at news@snjtoday.com