Millville Matters: Winter into Spring

By: Marianne Lods, Executive Director, Millville Development Corporation

Millville Matters is a regular column written by the Executive Director of the Millville Development Corporation, Marianne Lods.

As the winter months linger, days are getting longer and new events in the area are being presented. Wheaton Arts & Cultural Center will host free family art workshops on February 8, 22 and March 7, 21. “A Garden of Quilts” exhibit will be held in the Wheaton Event Center on March 14. The PushCart Players will present a children’s play The Velveteen Rabbit on Saturday, March 21.

Don’t forget the shops and gallery at WheatonArts are open every Saturday and Sunday until the end of March. And from April to December WheatonArts will be open six days a week (closed Mondays). All the information is on wheatonarts.org or you can call (856) 825-6800.

Mark your calendar for concerts and plays at the Levoy Theatre on High Street. The 2020 Broadway Season show package is on sale now. Other plays and fun performances coming soon include Harriet Tubman and the Underground Railroad on February 26, The Spinning Tales of Peter Pan and Cinderella ON ICE on February 28, and The Boys in the Band: by Mart Crowley March 20–22.

Several tribute band concerts are scheduled and tickets are ready for purchase. For more information visit levoy.net or call (856) 327-6400.

For 19 years the Riverfront Renaissance Center for the Arts, 22 N. High Street, has presented a wide variety of art exhibitions and many events to be enjoyed by area residents and regional visitors.

Coming up from the February 21 Third Friday Art Walk to April 12, drop in to see “A Few of My Favorite Things,” “Form, Function & Far-Out,” “Youth Art Month–Millville Schools,” and “Not Your Granny’s Quilt.”

Art workshops for children and adults are filling up quickly. This public art center includes live music on Third Fridays, hosts small theater companies, and art history films with “Tuesdays with Tricia.” RRCA is open seven days a week from 11 a.m. Visit rrcarts.com or call 856-327-4500 to get all the information.

The City of Millville’s recreation department is receiving entries for the Winter Photo Contest. Deadline to submit your best shot is February 22 to the recreation office at 416 S. 15th Street. Photo subject can be a person, place, or object in the city.

Submit black and white or color, framed, and your information on the back. Call (856) 825-7000, ext. 7394 for other information. The photos will be on exhibit at the RRCA in March.

Save the Date: On Saturday, June 20, the Glasstown Arts District will celebrate its 20th Anniversary with a festival in Riverfront Park (Buck Street). We’re in the planning stages and will soon announce our lineup of entertainment, food and beverages, games, water sports, and much more! So, mark your calendars for June 20 from 5 to 9 p.m.

SNJ Today is a Southern New Jersey news and information source that is dedicated to providing current stories related specifically to South Jersey.

Do you have community news or events? Email us at news@snjtoday.com