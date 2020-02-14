GloCo Parks and Rec Has Open Registration For Nature Tots Program At Scotland Run Park

By: SNJ Today Staff



Lake at Scotland Run Park. Photo credit: Scotland Run Park Facebook page.

CLAYTON, N.J. — The Gloucester County Department of Parks and Recreation have begun registration for winter sessions of their Nature Tots program that educates children on nature and our environment.

The Nature Tots program is built for children three and older and provides an opportunity to explore something new and unique within nature. The program focuses on one topic per session and includes an activity and craft.

“Our parks system is one of the crown jewels of the county,” Freeholder Director Robert M. Damminger, said in a press release. “Blending nature’s beauty and the imagination of discovery makes education and learning fun.”

Freeholder Jim Lavender, Liaison to the Department of Parks and Recreation said that learning about the environment at a young age can lead to a life of appreciating their world.

“You’re never too young to learn about our world,” Lavender said. “The Nature Tots program is held in our Nature Center inside Scotland Run Park. It’s a great place for children to discover their love of nature and the world around them.”

Winter Sessions have already begun but registration is still open for the following programs:

February 18 – Mammals of Scotland Run

February 25 – Pond life

March 3 – Bats

March 10 – Bluebirds

Nature Tots programs are free and held every Tuesday from 9:30 to 10:30 A.M. All programs will be held at Scotland Run Park, located at 980 East Academy Street in Clayton. While all sessions are free, pre-registration is required. Call 856-251-6710 for more information or visit www.gloucestercountynj.gov.

