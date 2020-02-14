Ben’s ProServ Cuts the Ribbon on Their New Vineland Location

Video and reporting by: Ryan Schumacher
VINELAND, N.J. — On Feb. 11, Ben Laury cut the ribbon to officially open a new warehouse and office space in Vineland for his heating and cooling business, Ben’s ProServ.
The company has been in business for three years and has grown from a mere two employees to over thirty workers and twenty trucks today.
