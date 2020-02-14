Atlantic County Complete Count Committee Educates Public On Importance Of Census 2020

By: SNJ Today Staff



Photo credit: U.S. Census Bureau Facebook page.

GALLOWAY, N.J. — U.S. residents are only about a month away from receiving invitations to complete the 2020 Census, and the Atlantic County Complete Count Committee wants to make sure residents make it count.

The Census is much more than simply a head count. It shows how communities have changed and helps determine where to build new schools, hospitals and businesses; how federal funding is distributed; and how congressional seats are apportioned. That is why an accurate count is so important.

According to the Census 2020 website, “the count is mandated by the Constitution and conducted by the U.S. Census Bureau, a nonpartisan government agency. The 2020 Census counts the population in all 50 states, the District of Columbia, and five U.S. territories (Puerto Rico, American Samoa, the Commonwealth of the Northern Mariana Islands, Guam, and the U.S. Virgin Islands).”

Participation is easy and convenient. The 2020 Census will consist of 10 questions or less and will be available in multiple languages. For the first time ever, the U.S. Census Bureau will accept responses online as well as by phone or mail beginning in late March through June 2020.

Strict federal law protects census responses. No law enforcement agency (including DHS, ICE, FBI or CIA) can access or use personal information at any time. The data collected can only be used for statistical purposes that help determine important decisions such as the amount of federal funding your community receives for necessary programs and services.

The Census Bureau will never ask for a Social Security number, bank or credit card account numbers, money or donations, or anything on behalf of a political party.

Local community members have formed the Atlantic County Complete Count Committee to help educate the public of the importance of the Census and promote participation, especially among hard-to-count populations.

The next meeting of the Atlantic County Complete Count Committee will be held on Thursday, February 20 at 6:00 P.M. in Room G-137 at Stockton University, 101 Vera King Farris Drive, Galloway. All are welcome to attend.

To learn more, please visit: http://makeitcount2020.com.

