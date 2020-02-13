Pennsauken Library to Host Census 2020 Job Fair on Feb. 14

PENNSAUKEN, N.J. – On Friday, Feb. 14 at 2 p.m., Congressman Donald Norcross (NJ-01) will host a job fair at the Pennsauken Library that will provide New Jersey workers with opportunities related to the 2020 Census.

Representatives from the Census will be on hand to provide information on the jobs available and help applicants apply on the spot.

In preparation for the 2020 Census, the Census Bureau is recruiting more than 400,000 part-time workers across the country and as many as 9,500 in New Jersey’s first congressional district.

“With the 2020 Census kicking off next month, our community is ready to take advantage of the job opportunities the Census Bureau is offering,” said Norcross. “These temporary jobs offer competitive wages, weekly paychecks, and flexible hours – allowing people the opportunity to serve their community while earning an income. It is up to us to make South Jersey count – and I encourage residents to apply, because no one knows our community better than the ones who live here.”

“While the Census is a National event, in order to be successful, it must be conducted at the local level,” said U.S. Census Bureau New York Regional Office Director Jeff T. Behler. “This starts with hiring people to work in their own communities, where they speak the language and understand the culture of the community. We thank Congressman Norcross for his leadership on the 2020 Census and providing opportunities for his constituents to apply for these jobs, making it as convenient and easy as possible.”

The event will run from 2 to 4 p.m. and will be located at the Pennsauken Library, 5605 North Crescent Boulevard in

Pennsauken Township, N.J. 08110.

