Camden County College Offers Children Free Dental Clinic

Camden County College dental hygiene students assist with check-ups for children. Photo credit: Camden County.

BLACKWOOD, N.J. — As part of the Give-Kids-a-Smile Day, a national event that has been held on the first Friday in February for more than 15 years, Camden County College’s dental hygiene and dental assisting students and staff – joined by area dentists – provided free cleanings, other preventive care and oral health education to area children aged 12 and younger recently.

The service is intended for children with little or no dental insurance, and its aim is to provide a day of dental care to youngsters who would otherwise not have access to these services.

Camden County Freeholder Jonathan Young said the free service not only helps families save money, but teaches children good dental health habits.

“We are proud to provide these free services to children who might not otherwise have access to dental care,” Young said in a press release. “In addition to cleanings and screenings, the children will be taught about good dental health. Dental appointments can cost in excess of $100 per child per visit, and many families without insurance cannot afford this vital attention.”

Each child was given an oral exam and offered services such as cleanings, x-rays, dental hygiene education, fluoride treatments, restorations and simple extractions.

Gentle dental care was provided by volunteer dentists, dental hygienists, dental assistants, Camden County College staff and students of the dental programs. The “Tooth Fairy” offered attendees support, prizes, toothbrushes, toothpaste, and friendly smiles.

