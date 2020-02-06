Stockton to Host Book Signing for ‘Black in America: The Paradox of the Color Line’

By: SNJ Today Staff



Associate Professor of Sociology Christina Jackson will discuss and sign copies of her new book, Black in America. (Photo courtesy of Stockton University.)

GALLOWAY, N.J. — Stockton Associate Professor of Sociology Christina Jackson will hold a discussion and book signing for the new book Black in America: The Paradox of the Color Line at 2:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 11 in the Stockton University Campus Center bookstore.

The cover of their new book, Black in America: The Paradox of the Color Line.

The book, co-written with Anna Branch from Rutgers New Brunswick, is a sociological overview of the Black experience in America. It covers key issues such as politics, the criminal justice system, housing, social movements, and identity during a period with consistent, deep inequality in the African-American community that is at times obscured with colorblind logic and language.

“This book is a special one because I was able to bring together both my work in San Francisco and in Atlantic City highlighting much of the resistance and organizing in the Black community,” Jackson said. “Through fieldwork, I was able to document some of the actual voices that exist in the black community in Atlantic City over the last few

years.”

The event will be free and open to the public.

