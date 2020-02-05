On the Ave: Volunteers Welcomed

By: Russell Swanson, Executive Director, VDID, Main Street Vineland

On the Ave is a regular column written by Russell Swanson of Main Street Vineland.

We continue west on our “walking tour” of The Ave, crossing over to the 300 block. If you need car care services, this is your spot:

On the north side…

• 340 W. Landis Ave.—AutoZone

• 300 W. Landis Ave.—Advance Auto Parts

On the south side…

•321-323 W. Landis Ave.—Pep Boys Auto

• 319 W. Landis Ave.—Omni Health Services—Counseling and Mental Health, Loving Care Agency, Inc.—Certified Home Health Aides

• 311 W. Landis Ave.—Rosner & Tucker, PC—Law Offices

• 301 W. Landis Ave.—Dollar Plus Mart—Shell Gasoline

We’re going to take a “breather” from the walk for the next few weeks or so, to fill you in on some recent and future events. Then, we’ll start down the home stretch of our walk, as we get closer to Delsea Drive.

We’re proud to be presenting a free concert by the esteemed United States Air Force Heritage Brass of the USAF Heritage of America Band on Saturday, March 14, at 3 p.m., at the Landis Theater, 830 E. Landis Avenue.

We are grateful to Samuel Coraluzzo Co., Inc./Torrissi Transport for sponsoring this concert, which will show off the ensemble’s wide repertoire of music, ranging from classical, patriotic, and jazz selections to new compositions and distinctive arrangements.

Seating is open — first come, first served. No ticket is necessary. You’ll be reading even more about this great event in future columns, but mark your calendars now. Come out and help support our military and these fine Airmen musicians.

As I’ve noted before, we’re deep in the planning stages now for our events and initiatives during the coming year. We have a lot coming up and, before we get into the implementation stage, we have to work out the details. A calendar of events will be coming out very shortly, but now is the perfect time for you to join us and get in on the ground floor for 2020.

We’re always looking for new volunteers — or volunteers to rejoin us. By getting involved now, you can be part of the planning and implementation stages. Even if you haven’t been able to make our team meeting this month and still want to get involved, see below on how you can contact us and see how you can fit in.

This is all the more reason to make The Ave your destination for your shopping needs, as well as your dining, entertainment — and living — needs all year round. Save money on gasoline, avoid the long lines at the big-box stores, malls, and shopping centers — and also enjoy the events we have on The Ave.

For more information on Main Street Vineland, call (856) 794-8653, visit TheAve.biz or check them out on Facebook. You can also e-mail rswanson@vinelandcity.org

Previously: On the Ave: Music in Our Ears

SNJ Today is a Southern New Jersey news and information source that is dedicated to providing current stories related specifically to South Jersey.

Do you have community news or events? Email us at news@snjtoday.com