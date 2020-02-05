NJ Civil Service Commission Schedules South Jersey Job Fairs

By: SNJ Today Staff



TRENTON, N.J. — The New Jersey Civil Service Commission (CSC) has scheduled three job fairs in South Jersey as part of its commitment to help maintain a qualified and diverse civil service workforce.

The first job fair will be on Thursday, April 9, 2020 at Camden County College, The Connector Building, 200 N. Broadway, Blackwood, NJ 08102 from 10:00 A.M. to 1:30 P.M. This event is part of an ongoing public employment job fair series hosted by Civil Service. Job seekers are encouraged to attend these free events, which will be held at various locations throughout New Jersey. This will be an excellent chance to meet with state government representatives to discuss opportunities within the public sector and attend career workshops.

“We are glad to provide residents in the Camden County and South Jersey area with these resources,” Deirdré L. Webster Cobb, Esq., Chair and Chief Executive Officer of the New Jersey Civil Service Commission, said in a press release from the commission. “These public employment job fairs have been able to provide resources and assistance to New Jersey residents and let them know that we are here to work for you.”

Dr. Charlie Williams, Executive Director of Equal Employment Opportunity and Diversity Programs, said that with thousands of job seekers attending in the past, the benefits to employees and employers are mutual.

“To date, we have had thousands attend our employment fair series,” Williams said. “These employment fairs have allowed us to connect job seekers with the public sector; this is a win-win opportunity for our state and potential employees.”

The job fairs are scheduled on the following dates:

• Thursday, April 9, 2020 – Camden County College, The Connector Building, 200 N. Broadway, Blackwood, NJ 08102 (10:00 A.M. – 1:30 P.M.)

• Wednesday, June 17, 2020 – Rowan College at Burlington County, Student Success Center, 1500 College Circle, Mt. Laurel, NJ 08054 (10:00 A.M. – 1:30 P.M.)

• Friday, September 18, 2020 – Atlantic Cape Community College, Worthington Atlantic City Campus, 1535 Bacharach Blvd, Atlantic City, NJ 08104 (10:00 A.M. – 1:30 P.M.)

To RSVP, follow this link: https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/CSCJF_JOB_SEEKER .

Job seekers that are interested in attending the fairs and have questions may contact joseph.forte@csc.nj.gov or reach out by phone at (609) 777-0918. For more information, please visit: www.nj.gov/csc

