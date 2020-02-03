Vineland Opens City’s First Dog Park

By: SNJ Today Staff



VINELAND, N.J. — City officials including Mayor Anthony Fanucci, City Council President Paul Spinelli, Councilwoman Elizabeth Arthur, as well as invited guests and some furry friends were on hand recently to officially open Vineland’s first dog park. The park, located in a wooded area on Laurel Road across from the Lincoln Avenue entrance to Giampietro Park, will give pooches large and small a chance to run and socialize with other dogs.

The new park, open from 6 a.m. to dusk, fulfills a promise Mayor Fanucci and City Council made when taking office.

“A dog park in the city is something that residents had brought up numerous times as something they would like to see, and I am proud we have been able to make it a reality today,” Mayor Fanucci said. “Our plan is to add at least one more location so that residents in various parts of the city will have an option as to where they can go. It is a great addition to our park system, and to the quality of life in Vineland.”

The park includes an 11,000 square-foot play area for larger dogs and a 6,500 square-foot play area for smaller dogs. Each play area includes an entry corral and is equipped with a dog-waste station and seating for dog owners.

A pet-friendly water fountain is also available outside of the enclosures.

