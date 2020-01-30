GloCo Awarded Grant For Nearly $9K For Home Energy Assistance

By: SNJ Today Staff



WOODBURY, N.J. — The US Department of Community Affairs has awarded Gloucester County with a Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP) CWA Administration grant in the amount of $8,698.

The federally funded program assists low-income households pay for heating costs including electric, natural gas, oil and other deliverable fuels, even if heat is included in rent costs. LIHEAP grants are also available for medically necessary cooling costs.

“The Home Energy Assistance grant will help us in assisting low-income residents with their heating and cooling bills by offsetting the administrative costs associated with these services,” Freeholder Director Robert M. Damminger said in a press release.

The award granted to Gloucester County will provide funds to administer the intake and eligibility determination of prospective beneficiaries of the LIHEAP program, including the accurate input of verified client information into the Family Assistance Management Information System.

Freeholder Jim Jefferson, Liaison to the Department of Social Services, said that such grants can help many with basic needs.

“This grant helps us assist our residents have access to basic essentials such as food, heat, and a home, especially during the colder months,” Jefferson said.

Gloucester County residents who feel they may qualify for LIHEA may contact the county at (856) 423-0040.

