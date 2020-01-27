Soroptimist Club Raises Funds for Women and Girls in Cape May County

Members of Soroptimist Club of Cape May County at Fins Bar & Grille on Jan. 19. (Photo courtesy of Soroptimist International of Cape May County.)

CAPE MAY, N.J. — According to a press release, the Soroptimist Club of Cape May County was the beneficiary of a “Fins Sunday Social” fundraising brunch at Fins Bar & Grille in Cape May on Sunday, Jan. 19.

The group was able to raise $2,900 to advance the educational and social goals of the girls and women of Cape May County. They credit to fundraiser’s success to their family and friends, who came out to support the event, as well as the staff of Fins Bar & Grille for hosting them.

Soroptimist International is a global organization that has a chapter of 51 members in Cape May County. Their focus is on working to empower local women and young girls to achieve their dreams through financial awards, leadership conferences, and visits to cancer hospitals and nursing homes. They also support many community-based organizations such as Coalition Against Rape and Abuse (CARA), The Branches Outreach, and The Family Promise of North Cape May.

For more information about Soroptimist International or to become a donor or member, visit their website at: www.sicmc.com, find them on Facebook, or call the organization’s president, Sherrie Hanagan at (609) 846-3690.

