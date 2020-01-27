GloCo Residents Can Find A New Love During Gloucester County Animal Shelter’s ‘My Furry Valentine’ Event

By: SNJ Today Staff



CLAYTON, N.J. — This Valentine’s Day residents have the opportunity to fall in love with a new furry friend during The Gloucester County Animal Shelter will sponsor its “My Furry Valentine” adoption event on February 14.

From 12:00 noon until 4:00 on Valentine’s Day, the shelter will offer dogs and cats five years old and younger with adoption fees reduced down to $35. Cats and dogs that are six years and older will have their adoption fees waived entirely.

Freeholder Director Robert M. Damminger said it’s not just sweethearts that are looking for love on Valentine’s Day.

“Even our animals are looking for their special someone on Valentine’s Day,” Damminger said in a press release from the county. “We have plenty of great animals looking for their forever homes and we’re hoping this event helps connect some residents with animals that just need a little extra love this Valentine’s Day.”

Freeholder Deputy Director Frank J. DiMarco, who oversees the animal shelter said the fee reductions are a good way for sheltered animals to find their forever home.

“This one-day adoption event features reduced-price and waived fees for dogs and cats,” DiMarco said. “We’re hoping that this reduced cost event can help our animals find great homes and help residents who were on the fence about getting a furry companion use this opportunity to adopt.”

Interested residents must have their adoption applications approved by February 14 to participate. Applications can be found at http://www.co.gloucester.nj.us/depts/a/shelter/peradoptapp.asp and can be completed online or mailed to the Gloucester County Animal Shelter located at 1200 North Delsea Drive in Clayton.

“On a day made to celebrate loved ones and promote love, we encourage residents to extend that love to the animals in our shelter who have plenty of love to give,” DiMarco added.

SNJ Today is a Southern New Jersey news and information source that is dedicated to providing current stories related specifically to South Jersey.

Do you have community news or events? Email us at news@snjtoday.com