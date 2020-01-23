Let Your Setback Ignite Your Comeback

By: Krystina Gorman

Most people always begin a new year with resolutions, the #1 being to “Get in shape.!” But getting in shape should involve a bigger picture. When you’re stronger physically, the better control and mindset you have when facing challenges in your life.

For me, 2019 was one of the most difficult years! The year I turned 30 my Grandmother suffered a massive stroke, I lost someone dear to suicide, and I took the most devastating physical injury I have ever had. Think about what you’ve personally endured, the struggles you’ve faced; now think about turning those challenges into motivating factors for your comeback while writing this next chapter in life for this coming year.

This mind is a powerful tool. Exercising your body releases endorphins in the brain that in turn, lead to more positive feelings, thoughts, and behaviors. Don’t make your fitness goals so big that you set yourself up for failure. Setting goals too large or unrealistic causes one to quit, or to continually push that goal off to another time. But you’re going to be different. You’re going to make this your comeback year!

Follow these 7 Guidelines to kickstart your 2020 comeback:

Commit to 3-4 days a week to exercise for at least 30 minutes, and never skip your warm up or stretching afterwards (injury prevention).

Find a friend or a group of support that will inspire and motivate you to do better while being part of a team! (In South Jersey, Weekend Warrior is a fan favorite! (facebook.com/WeekendKJWarrior)

Stock more fruits and vegetables (and less junk) in your refrigerator and pantry.

Strive to drink 1/2 gallon of water a day to help crave “boredom hunger” and stay hydrated

Find healthy alternatives to the foods you love but know are terrible for you. There’s a healthier alternative to everything!

Use natural supplements (if you are going to supplement) to help boost energy levels and meet your nutritional needs. *Use TEAMKGF for 20% off Natural Supplements at Eboost.com

Reward yourself. At the end of each month, if you have stuck to these goals, treat yourself to that new outfit or those new pair of sneakers!

