RCSJ Cumberland County Campus Educational Foundation Announces 2019-2020 Officers

By: SNJ Today Staff



The 2019 – 2020 executive officers: Bob DeSanto, Chair; Cadmus Hull, Ed.D., Vice Chair; Mary Jo Williams, Secretary; and Douglas Smithson, Treasurer.

VINELAND, N.J. — Rowan College of South Jersey’s Cumberland County Campus Educational Foundation has announced their officers for the 2019-2020 year.

The elected executive officers are:

Bob DeSanto, Chair

Cadmus Hull, Ed.D., Vice Chair

Mary Jo Williams, Secretary

Douglas Smithson, Treasurer

The Foundation is a 501(c)(3) fully-integrated charitable organization that raises funds to help Rowan College of South Jersey — Cumberland Campus students achieve their career aspirations. For more than half a century, individuals, businesses, and organizations that believe in their mission have helped propel local students to great heights through scholarships.

The mission of the foundation is to enhance the college’s image within the community, foster lifelong relationships with alumni and friends, and advance students in their education through scholarships and program support. With their dedicated executive officers and foundation board, education is made more accessible to Cumberland County students.

