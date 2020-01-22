On the Ave: Music in Our Ears

By: Russell Swanson, Executive Director, VDID, Main Street Vineland

On the Ave is a regular column written by Russell Swanson of Main Street Vineland.

It’s the New Year and, while we’re working on organizing planning meetings for the coming year, let’s continue on our “walking tour” of The Ave. We’re crossing the railroad tracks, going past the beautiful mini-parks and here we are on the 400 block. We’ve left the central business district, so the streetscape has become less concentrated. So, here we go:

On the north side…

436 W. Landis Ave.—ABCO Insurance Agency

434 1/2 W. Landis Ave.—Agape Ministry

430 W. Landis Ave.—Protocall Group Industrial Job Center

424 W. Landis Ave.—Heck Testa Testa & White, PC—Counsellors at Law

422 W. Landis Ave.—Pan’s TV Service—Audio-Video

414 W. Landis Ave.—Iglesia Pentecostal La Peña Horeb, Inc.

402 W. Landis Ave.—Mini-Mart—US Petroleum

On the south side…

433-435 W. Landis Ave.—Vineland Dentofacial Associates—Robert Carlson, DDS

437 W. Landis Ave.—The Embassy House of Zion

423 W. Landis Ave.—Community Programs Adult Day Health Facility

415 W. Landis Ave.

• NJ Cuidado Casero (NJ CC) Hospice (Suite 100)

• Relievus Pain Management (Suite 102):

—Advanced Spine and Pain

—Neurology Associates of Vineland

—Garden State Orthopedics, PA

—Garden State Disability, LLC

—Coastal Physicians & Surgeons

• South Jersey Legal Services (Suite 201)

• Rutgers Southern Child Care Resource Child Care Resource Referral Agency (CCR&R) (Suite 202)

NEWS FLASH! We’re proud to announce that we will be presenting a free concert by the esteemed United States Air Force Heritage Brass of the USAF Heritage of America Band on Saturday, March 14, at 3 p.m., at the Landis Theater, 830 E. Landis Ave.

We are grateful to Samuel Coraluzzo Co., Inc./Torrissi Transport for sponsoring this concert, which will show off the ensemble’s wide repertoire of music ranging from classical, patriotic, and jazz selections to new compositions and distinctive arrangements. You’ll be reading more about this in future columns, but mark your calendar now. Come out and help support our military and these fine Airmen musicians.

This is all the more reason to make The Ave your destination for your shopping needs, as well as your dining, entertainment — and living — needs all year round. Save money on gasoline, avoid the long lines at the big-box stores, malls, and shopping centers — and also enjoy the events we have on The Ave.

For more information on Main Street Vineland, call (856) 794-8653, visit TheAve.biz or check them out on Facebook. You can also e-mail rswanson@vinelandcity.org.

