Brothers In Blue MC Donates Hundreds of Teddy Bears to CCPD

CAMDEN, N.J. — Brothers in Blue Motorcycle Club members dropped off 400 donated Teddy Bears to the Camden County Police Departments as part of the club’s nationwide “Freddie’s Teddies” program recently.

The bears are used for police interactions with children during traumatic events and are intended to provide comfort in times of stress.

Camden County Police Chief Joseph Wysocki said that the Teddy Bears are kept in police vehicles so they are ready to help console a child.

“We are extremely grateful to the Brothers in Blue for their compassion and generosity,” Wysocki said. “These bears will be kept in police vehicles and always on hand to comfort a child. We are working to ensure that even during traumatic incidents, interactions with our officers are seen are meaningful and positive.”

Brothers In Blue Motorcycle Club was established in 2005 by a few Law Enforcement Officers and a couple of Fire Department Personnel as a Non-Profit Organization in Chicago according to their website. “They believed Family and Friends come First and they wanted a club that would promote camaraderie and loyalty between all emergency services personnel,” the website states. The club was created “to assist and support the members of our professions and their families in their time of need.”

“Freddie’s Teddies” is a stuffed animal drive conducted in memory of Jennifer L. (Freddie) Meadows, a teddy bear lover who was killed in an unsolved hit-and-run in 2017.

To date, Brothers in Blue MC has collected over 16,000 stuffed animals, most of which are donated to police, fire, and rescue departments to comfort children during traumatic situations.

