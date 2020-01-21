New Short Film To Be Shot In Atlantic City Looking For Actors

By: SNJ Today Staff



ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. — A new film from writer/director Ian Barling (MFA in Directing from New York University) and cinematographer Anna Franquesa Solano (A24’s THE FAREWELL) will be shooting their new short film, FRANCIS, in Atlantic City from February 13 through 18, and they are looking to cast several roles.

Will Patton, who has starred as Colonel Dan Weaver in the TNT science fiction series Falling Skies., will play the lead role of Francis. Patten has also appeared in films such as Remember the Titans, Armageddon, Gone in 60 Seconds and The Punisher as well as a number of television shows.

Weist-Barron-Ryan Acting is handling the casting. They have conducted acting workshops and casting in New York City since 1956; Hollywood since 1977; and Atlantic City area since 1980 according to their website.

The following principal parts are open:

OFFICER SIMS: Male or Female, 30s – 40s, Af/Am, Professional, Sharp. More brains than brawn.

YOUNG DANNY: Male, caucasian, 4-6 yrs, dark hair. Strong features. Unsettling stare.

SERGEANT BILL LEROY: Male, caucasian, 50s-60 yrs. Tall, powerful, intelligent, serious.

TRACY: Female, any ethnicity, 20-25 yrs. Strong, a bit of attitude (typical South Jersey girl), attractive.

The following background parts are available:

CLUB GOERS: Male & female, any ethnicity, ages 18-35. Talkative and energetic.

YOUNG MEN ON BOARDWALK: Male, any ethnicity, 20-30 yrs. Strong, rowdy (typical South Jersey guy), tipsy.

POLICE OFFICER: Male or female, any ethnicity, 30-60 yrs. Strong build, confident, calm.

Interested applicants should send their resume/reel, headshot, contact info and any other relevant information/questions with the subject line “FRANCIS AC CASTING” to: francis.shortfilm.2020@gmail.com.

