Rejuvenate In The New Year Through Detoxification

By: Polina Karmazin, MD

Despite our best efforts to maintain a healthy lifestyle, eat nutritious foods, and exercise, we continue to be exposed to toxins that affect our body.

It is well recognized that we ingest food and water that contain preservatives, pesticides, hormones, and heavy metals, inhale chemical pollutants and household cleaning products, as well as volatile substances from wood, carpets, and renovation projects.

We know that accumulation of toxins in living beings causes disease, and, in humans, the most affected systems are the immune system, endocrine system and neurological system.

Homeopathic detoxification and drainage therapy is a gentle and natural treatment that helps your body to get rid of harmful toxins by stimulating the key organs responsible for drainage, detoxification and excretion, namely colon, liver, kidneys and lymphatic system.

Under the guidance of a physician experienced in homotoxicology, and following protocols that have been refined over the years, detoxification and drainage can be carried out safely, slowly, and effectively. Some cases may require taking tablets that dissolve under the tongue while others call for liquid drops that are mixed in water and drunk throughout the day.

The process is easy, does not interfere with your lifestyle, and usually takes place over a period of 6 to 12 weeks.

Our society tends to look for a ‘quick fix’ approach to health, but even the best detoxification and drainage protocols will produce better results if a person were to embrace a long-term healthy lifestyle, which includes limiting exposure to known toxins, maintaining a healthy diet and reducing stress.

Dr. Karmazin is board certified in integrative medicine and acupuncture. She has more than 25 years of clinical experience in family medicine as a board-certified family doctor where she combined conventional treatments with traditional Chinese medicine, homeopathy, biopuncture and homotoxicology to care for her patients. Her practice is in Voorhees. For more information visit her website at www.SouthJerseyHolistic.com or call 856-528-2258.

