College Comes to Bridgeton: RCSJ to Hold Ribbon Cutting and Open House for Alms Center Location

BRIDGETON, N.J. — On Wednesday, Jan. 22, Rowan College of South Jersey (RCSJ) will hold a ribbon cutting and open house at its new Alms Center Location in Bridgeton from 6 to 8 p.m. This new branch of RCSJ’s campus will provide much-needed opportunities for Cumberland County residents — especially those on the western side of the county — through a diverse lineup of classes and trainings.

The ribbon cutting and open house will be open to the public and visitors will be able to tour the facility and learn about the programming that will be offered there, as well as speak to RCSJ administration and staff and learn about the college’s future plans for the city. This expansion into Bridgeton will bolster RCSJ’s workforce development services through a variety of programs, including:

• Adult Education – High School Equivalency prep

• HiSet testing – for NJ high school diploma

• Career Training programs: Healthcare and Advanced Manufacturing

• New Jersey Business & Industry Association (NJBIA) courses for businesses: soft skills training, supervisory, management, leadership, and Microsoft Office skills

• Cumberland Hospitality Industry program

• Displaced Homemaker workshops

• Apprenticeship information and recruitment sessions

• Networking events

The establishment of a branch of Rowan College within the Alms Center has been made possible by a generous gift from local realtor Bob Thompson, whose donation will allow RCSJ to operate this new location within Bridgeton.

This is not the first time Thompson has put money toward a project with the goal of bettering the city of Bridgeton — back in 2012 he was instrumental in funding the high school’s impressive new football stadium. In an interview last week, he explained why he’s invested portions of his wealth in the city.

“I’ve always thought Bridgeton would come back. It’s taken longer than I thought, [but] Bridgeton’s got so much going for it,” Thompson said. “Just like Glassboro […] what’s going on up there can happen down here.”

The Alms Center is located at 1 Martin Luther King Jr Way in Bridgeton. For more information on Rowan College of South Jersey’s Workforce Development programs, call (856) 776-2372.

