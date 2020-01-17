ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. – The Second Annual Atlantic City Women’s March & Rally will take place on Saturday, Jan. 18, in Boardwalk Hall at 11:00 a.m. Due to concerns about severe weather and high winds, all the activities will take place inside the hall’s Adrian Phillips Theatre. Doors will open at 11:00 a.m.

This year’s activities will feature a pre-rally program with intergenerational organizers leading the way with motivating chants and songs along with inspiring speakers as well as artistic presentations by local performing artists — all culminating with a powerful keynote address by New Jersey Lt. Governor Sheila Y. Oliver.

“In keeping with the organizing and coalition building philosophy of Fannie Lou Hamer, whom we honored last year, our theme this year is “Together We RISE,” said Atlantic County Freeholder Ashley Bennett, co-founder of the Atlantic City Women’s March. “This will be a time for women across New Jersey to come together and be inspired to work in their communities bringing a heightened awareness to civic engagement. All are welcome on Saturday. Voter Registration and Women’s health care information will be on site,” she said.

The march in Atlantic City will be this year’s only New Jersey Women’s March. Other marches in our region are taking place in Philadelphia and Lewes, Delaware. The flagship march will be held in Washington D.C. and there are even buses which will depart from New Jersey locations in Princeton, East Brunswick, Fanwood, Montclair, and Hopewell Township in Mercer County to take participants to Freedom Plaza in Washington.

