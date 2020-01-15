SCC Welcomes Kelly Schimpf as New Manager of Retention

Kelly A. Schimpf, SCC’s new Manager of Retention. (Photo courtesy of Salem Community College.)

CARNEYS POINT, N.J. — Kelly A. Schimpf has joined Salem Community College as the school’s new Manager of Retention, according to a press release.

Her duties will include implementing student retention initiatives for the college, overseeing their Academic Support Lab, and chairing the advising and retention committee. Schimpf comes to SCC from Drexel University, where she served as director of recruitment for the College of Arts & Sciences. Before that, she served as admissions communications manager at Wilmington University and SCC’s director of retention and admissions. She also teaches courses like Microeconomics part-time at SCC and other classes at Rowan College of Burlington County.

Her role will be integral in maintaining the school’s enrollment, which is nearly 1,200 students at this time.

Schimpf, a Cherry Hill resident, earned a master of business administration with a concentration in organizational leadership from Wilmington University and a bachelor’s degree in mathematics from Stockton University.

For more information about SCC and its programs of study, you can visit their website at: www.salemcc.edu/

