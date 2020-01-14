Camden County College and Rutgers U–Camden Form Premier Partnership

By: SNJ Today Staff



Camden County College and Rutgers University–Camden announce the new Premier Partnership between the two institutions. Photo credit: Camden County

GLOUCESTER TOWNSHIP, N.J. — Camden County College and Rutgers University–Camden have formed a new Premier Partnership aligning the two schools to provide residents of Camden County and South Jersey an opportunity to earn both a Camden County College associate degree and Rutgers baccalaureate degree on the Blackwood and Rutgers–Camden campuses.

Camden County College President Donald A. Borden said the partnership creates a less expensive road to a college degree.

“This innovative partnership makes higher education more affordable for Camden County College graduates by providing a direct, cohesive route to a Rutgers–Camden bachelor’s degree on our Blackwood campus for under $30,000,” Borden said. “We are building upon the proven relationship between the two schools to provide students with greater access to a range of educational opportunities.”

This Premier Partnership will feature dual admission to Rutgers–Camden and Camden County College, seamless transfer of all associate-level credits and joint student advisement by dedicated Rutgers and Camden County College staff.

“We want every South Jersey family to have access to the lifetime of opportunity offered by a world-class Rutgers–Camden degree, and our Premier Partnership with Camden County College does exactly that,” Rutgers University–Camden Chancellor Phoebe A. Haddon said. “Students who enroll in Camden County College become part of the Rutgers–Camden community, and we are committed to working with those students to support their success.”

According to a press release from the county, “Camden County College graduates enrolling in Rutgers–Camden degree-granting programs offered on CCC’s Blackwood campus will receive an exclusive third-year guaranteed scholarship. The Rutgers–Camden baccalaureate pathways for the Premier Partnership include Bachelor of Arts (B.A.) degrees in Business Administration, Criminal Justice, Liberal Studies, Political Science and Psychology.”

Camden County College students will also be eligible for Rutgers–Camden identification cards and Rutgers email accounts, as well as have access to the university’s student organizations, library and fitness center. Rutgers–Camden also will waive their application fee. There will also be a Premier Partnership lounge for students and a dedicated Rutgers counselor on the Camden County College campus.

“This agreement brings the most recognized community college in the region together with one of the most respected universities in the country to benefit local students,” Camden County Freeholder Director Louis Cappelli, Jr. said. “This opens new doors for students that may not have considered the possibility that a Rutgers degree was in their reach.”

Applications will be accepted beginning in the spring of 2020, with full implementation of the Premier Partnership anticipated for the fall 2020 academic semester.

