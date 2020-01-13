What’s Good – ‘RCSJ International Culture and Food Day’

SEWELL, N.J. — On Thursday, Jan. 9, Rowan College of South Jersey (RCSJ) hosted their third annual International Culture and Food event at their Gloucester campus.

The event featured 25 students enrolled in the school’s English as a Second Language (ESL) program, each representing one of 12 countries being showcased, including: Argentina, El Salvador, Egypt, Mali, Guatemala, Iraq, Dominican Republic, Russia, Vietnam, Thailand, Italy, and the United States The college hopes the event can promote understanding and communication by allowing students and guests to relate through the “universal language” of food.

Isaiah Showell was there to interview the organizers and some of the attendees. (And to sample the tea.)

