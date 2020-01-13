County Announces Locations and Dates Of Free Rabies Vaccination Clinics For 2020

By: SNJ Today Staff



CLAYTON, N.J. — Free Rabies Vaccination Clinics will be offered to residents’ pets from January through April of this year sponsored by the Gloucester County Board of Chosen Freeholders in collaboration with the Department of Health and Human Services and Gloucester County Animal Shelter.

Freeholder Director Robert M. Damminger said with the number of rabies cases last year, it is particularly important that pets get vaccinated.

“We saw a lot of rabies in our county’s wild animal population in 2019,” Damminger said in a press release. “In order to keep pets and people safe from the disease, we encourage our residents to take advantage of the free rabies clinics we offer in order to ensure the safety of their animals should they ever encounter infected animals.”

Freeholder Deputy Director Frank J. DiMarco, who oversees the Gloucester County Animal Shelter said that rabies vaccinations help keep your pet and other pets in the house safe.

“We see our pets as part of our families and would do anything to keep them safe,” DiMarco said. “By vaccinating our pets we are giving them a defense against the disease but also helping prevent any animals that may live in the same house or interact with your pet from being infected as well.”

To ensure the health and safety of themselves and their pets, the county urges pet owners to check the vaccination status of their pets, avoid wild animals and keep their distance from stray dogs and cats, advise children not to handle wild or stray animals, and contact animal control at (856-881-2828) if they see an animal acting strange.

Rabies is a deadly disease caused by a virus in the saliva of infected animals. If left untreated can cause death. Post exposure treatment is needed immediately. In order to ensure your safety, the Gloucester County Health Department recommends that all pets have their current rabies vaccinations.

Below is a list of dates and locations for the Free Rabies Vaccination Clinics.

Clayton 1/25/2020 Public Works Washington Avenue 9 AM – 11 AM Deptford 4/18/2020 Deptford Community Center1219 Delsea Drive 9 AM – 10:30 AM East Greenwich 1/25/2020 Public Works96 East Rattling Run 10 AM – 12 PM Elk Twp. 2/01/2020 Township Municipal Garage680 Whig Lane 10 AM – 12 PM Franklin 2/01/2020 Public Works234 Broad Street 9 AM – 2:30 Glassboro 3/07/2020 Highway Department125 Grove Street 12 PM – 3 PM Greenwich 2/29/2020 Public Works1200 Memorial Ave. 9 AM – 11 AM Harrison Twp. 3/07/2020 Harrison Township Public Works151 Colson Lane 9 AM – 11 AM Logan 3/07/2020 Municipal Building Complex125 Main Street 1 PM – 3 PM Mantua 3/21/2020 Public Works Yard407 Main Street 9 AM – 10:30 AM Monroe 1/25/2020 Public Works1040 Glassboro Road 12 PM – 2 PM

National Park TBA Paulsboro 3/14/2020 Borough Garage300 Baird Avenue 10 AM – 12 PM Pitman 3/14/2020 Pitman Public Works599 Elwood Avenue 10 AM – 11:30 AM South Harrison 3/21/2020 Raccoon Valley Animal Hospital301 Bridgeton Pike 10 AM – 12 PM Swedesboro/Woolwich 3/21/2020 Woolwich/Swedesboro Fire Station1517 Kings Highway 1 PM – 3 PM Washington Twp. 3/7/2020 Public Works1 McClure Drive 9:30 – 11:30 AM Wenonah 2/29/2020 Wenonah Firehouse14 South West Ave. 11 AM – 12:30 PM West Deptford 3/7/2020 West DeptfordPublic Works Garage 124 Grove Avenue 9 AM – 12 PM Westville 3/21/2020 Public Works Garage114 Crown Point Road 10 AM – 11:30 AM Woodbury 1/11/2020 Friendship Fire Department29 Delaware Street 9 AM – 10:30 AM Woodbury Heights 1/11/2020 741 Helen Ave. 10 AM – 11:30 AM

