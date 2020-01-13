Camden County Adult Residents Can Explore Training And Apprenticeship Opportunities At Open House

By: SNJ Today Staff



Photo credit: Camden County

GLOUCESTER TOWNSHIP, N.J. — Camden County adult residents who are interested in career training and apprenticeship opportunities can take advantage of an open house hosted by the Career and Technical Institute of Camden County College and Camden County Technical Schools on Thursday, January 16, from 5:30 P.M. to 7:30 P.M. at Camden County Technical Schools.

The open house is a good opportunity for those looking to learn in-demand career skills in a variety of areas, according to Freeholder Carmen Rodriguez, liaison to the Camden County Technical Schools.

“This is an excellent opportunity to explore the wide selection of trainings offered by the Institute and to begin exploring the next phase of your career,” Rodriguez said in a press release. “From culinary arts to welding technology, skills training is available for all interests and pursuits.”

Attendees of the open house will be able to meet the instructors and tour classrooms and labs. Registration representatives will be available to answer questions and assist in the enrollment process. Some of the courses offered include Apprenticeships, Automotive Technology, Baking and Pastry Arts, Carpentry, CDL-B Bus Driver Training, Certified/Registered Medical Assistant, Computer Technician Support Specialist, Cosmetology, Culinary Arts/Restaurant Operations, Dialysis Technician, Electric Residential, HVAC, Hydro-Technology (Plumbing), Patient Care Technician, Pharmacy Technician, Veterinary Exam Room Assistant, and Welding Technology.

Camden County Technical Schools is located at 343 Berlin Cross Keys Road, Building 4, Sicklerville, NJ.

For more information, visit https://www.camdencc.edu/academics-1/trade-careers/, contact tradetraining@camdencc.edu or call 856-374-4955.

