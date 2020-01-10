New Educational, Medical, and Workforce Programs Supporting South Jersey Communities Outlined by RCSJ President

By: SNJ Today Staff



(Video embed from RCSJ YouTube channel.)

SEWELL, N.J. — President of Rowan College of South Jersey, Dr. Frederick Keating spoke in a recent interview released by the school about their “Eds, Meds, and Commerce” corridor. In it, he describes the network of campuses, medical facilities, and workforce programs serving South Jersey communities in and around the counties of Gloucester and Cumberland.

A map of the “Eds, Meds, and Commerce Corridor” that RCSJ President Frederick Keating breaks down in the interview. (Image courtesy of Rowan College of South Jersey.)

Keating also highlights what will be the first medical school partner on campus in Rowan College’s history. A branch campus of the Rowan School of Osteopathic Medicine will be located on the Gloucester County campus of RCSJ and will house 150 doctoral students.

“We, as a student body, can have our students mingled into the population of a medical school. And those medical school students are going to be a part of our population on our campus,” said Keating.

Additionally, RCSJ is also preparing for a ribbon cutting and open house on Jan. 22 at 6 p.m. for their new Alms Center Location in Bridgeton that will serve as a part of their workforce development programming offering classes, training, and other opportunities for workers in our communities.

