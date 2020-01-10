Just Getting Started Can Be The Hardest Part Of The Road To Fitness

By: Jeremy Robinson, Certified Personal Trainer

“I’m going to start working out in the New Year.”

“I’m going to start getting in better shape soon!”

“I want to exercise and lose weight, but I don’t know where to start.”

These are just a few of the things we tend to say to ourselves or others that should result in some level of accountability, but far too often result in aspirations left unfulfilled.

Everyone wants to be physically fit and healthy — in fact that’s the definition of “fitness” in a nutshell — but most people are unsure about the process of being “physically fit” and tend to never start or throw in the towel.

One of the most important things to remember is that fitness is a process. No matter how advanced you are, there should always be a plan of action designed to get you from your current state to where you want to be. The good thing is that there is never a final destination. There is no perfect body or physique and there is always room for improvement.

This is what makes fitness fun! The more you do it, the more you learn. The more you learn, the more creative you can get to sculpt your body into what you want it to look like. The starting point requires you to make a conscious decision to get in better shape to improve your health.

This may be the hardest part of this journey. Although it takes little effort, our body can sometimes trick our mind into thinking something completely opposite of what we actually want to do. For example, there are many days where my body is exhausted, and I don’t physically feel like working out, but my mindset remains constant in the physical goals I want to achieve. My will is what enables and empowers me to get up and get moving.

After you have made the decision to get healthy, the next step is to devise a plan. This is the part of the process where you will establish the route that will get you to your intended destination. It is important to not start out doing too much. This is a recipe for disaster. For most people, their initial plan looks something like this:

Eat better

Exercise three times per week

Cut out carbs and sugars

If this is or has been your plan, it’s okay because it’s a start. The first thing on this list is eating better. This is single-handedly the most important part of this process. Like I tell my clients, if your goal is to simply lose weight or get in better shape, this is primarily what you need to do. In fact, nutrition is 75 percent of the battle.

Over the next couple of months, we will cover each of the things that should be included in your plan. If you haven’t started a plan, that’s fine. Together we will come up with one that will work for you. In the meantime, you should focus on adjusting your mindset which will prepare your body to embark on this amazing journey of fitness.



Jeremy Robinson is a certified (NASM) personal trainer and fitness instructor. He trains clients all over the Southern NJ region in their homes, gyms, and outdoors. Follow Jeremy at @gods_son_jay, @j_fitness4u, or @JFitness Jeremy Robinson.



