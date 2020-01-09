What’s Good – ‘Families to College End of the Year Party’

Video and reporting by: Isaiah Showell

BRIDGETON, N.J. — Families to College (FTC) held an end-of-year event to celebrate all the accomplishments of the children and families they served throughout 2019 on the evening of Friday, Dec. 20.

“The goal for tonight is just to have an opportunity for the families in our program to just come together, hang out together, build relationships, have some fun, and win some prizes,” said Curtis Williams, the program director for FTC.

The non-profit program has assisted many local families with their educational goals by setting up college tours and helping applicants navigate the often-confusing college financial aid process.

Isaiah Showell stopped by to speak with FTC staff members about the event.

For more information about FTC and how they’re helping local families, check out their website: www.familiestocollege.org/

