Atlantic County Sponsors ‘Feed the Dream to Fight Hunger’ To Honor Birthday of MLK

By: SNJ Today Staff



MAYS LANDING, N.J. — Atlantic County will commemorate the birthday of Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. by holding a food drive beginning Friday, January 17 through Friday, January 31 with the theme of “Feed the Dream to Fight Hunger.”

“We wanted to celebrate the spirit of Dr. King by giving back to the community. And what better way to do so than by providing food for those who are at risk of going hungry,” County Executive Dennis Levinson said in a press release. “We will have collection containers at various county facilities including the county office building in Atlantic City, the Stillwater Building in Northfield, the Criminal Court Complex in Mays Landing and the nine branches of the Atlantic County Library where both employees and visitors may drop off non-perishable food items. All items collected will be donated to the Community Food Bank of New Jersey in Egg Harbor Township for distribution to local residents.”

Levinson was interested in commemorating the holiday with a service activity that could involve the entire organization and directly benefit some of the county’s most vulnerable residents. The food drive was a consensus recommendation, which he fully supported.

“Our employees are extremely generous and caring,” Levinson said. “For many of them who serve in human and social service positions, they see first-hand the impacts of poverty and hunger. “We hope to make a significant contribution to the Food Bank and honor the humanitarian legacy of Dr. King.”

Although all food donations are accepted, there is a greater need for dietary staples and non-perishable items: peanut butter and jelly; canned tuna; canned beans; baby formula; corned beef hash, beef stew, and Spam; dry pasta, rice, instant potatoes, mac & cheese; Spaghetti O’s, ravioli, Beef-a-Roni; spaghetti sauce, and any canned vegetable; applesauce, any canned fruit; canned or dry soup; mayonnaise; cereal; shelf stable milk; laundry detergent, soap, diapers, toilet paper, shampoo and other personal hygiene products. Nothing in glass will be accepted.

The county will have collection sites at the following locations:



County Office Building

1333 Atlantic Avenue, Atlantic City

Monday – Friday, 8:30 A.M. – 5:00 P.M.



Stillwater Building

201 S. Shore Road,

Northfield Monday – Friday, 8:30 A.M. – 5:00 P.M.



Criminal Court Complex

4997 Unami Boulevard, Mays Landing

Monday – Friday, 8:30 A.M. – 4:30 P.M.



Atlantic County Library Branches

Check their website at www.atlanticlibrary.org for locations and hours.