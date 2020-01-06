County To Hold Free NARCAN Training Sessions

By: SNJ Today Staff
WOODBURY, N.J. — Free NARCAN training sessions will be held throughout the county as part of continued efforts to save lives while battling the opioid epidemic within the community.
The training sessions, sponsored by the Gloucester County Board of Chosen Freeholders and Gloucester County Addictions Task Force, helps the community to be part of the team approach to tackle the current opioid epidemic according to Freeholder Jim Jefferson, Liaison to the Department of Health.
“The opioid epidemic is one that we, as leaders, cannot take on alone,” Jefferson said in a press release. “Beating this epidemic requires the help and support of our community as a whole.”
Freeholder Director Robert M. Damminger said the annual event helps save lives.
“This is our third year offering residents the opportunity to obtain the knowledge needed to prevent an overdose and help save a life until first responders arrive,” Damminger said. “The amount of success and interest these training sessions have generated clearly show us how dedicated our residents are to keeping other safe.”
The Overdose Prevention Act now allows doctors the ability to prescribe the opiate antidote Narcan (naloxone) to those in a position to help someone else during an overdose of heroin or other opioids. The law also eliminates civil and criminal liability to anyone who administers naloxone.
Sessions are free to attend but pre-registration is required as space is limited with only about 20 people able to attend per session. Free kits will be available to those who attend.
“By enrolling in these free training sessions, residents can learn what they need to know about NARCAN and how to use it and could become the difference between whether an individual who overdoses survives or not,” Jefferson added.
Training sessions will take place on the following Wednesdays from 6:00 P.M. to 8:00 P.M.:
Jan. 8
Gloucester County Library
Mullica Hill Branch
309 Wolfert Station Rd, Mullica Hill
Feb. 12
Glassboro Public Library
2 Center St., Glassboro
March 11
Greenwich Library
411 Swedesboro Rd, Gibbstown
April 8
Logan Twp. Library
498 Becket Rd., Logan Twp
May 13
Swedesboro Library
1442 Kings Highway, Swedesboro
June 10
McCowan Memorial Library
15 Pitman Ave., Pitman
July 8
West Deptford Library
420 Crown Point Rd., West Deptford
Aug. 12
Franklinville
Community Center
1584 Coles Mill Rd., Franklinville
Sept. 9
Woodbury Library
33 Delaware St., Woodbury
Oct. 14
Mantua Twp. Municipal Bldg.
401 Main St., Mantua
