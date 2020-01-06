County To Hold Free NARCAN Training Sessions

By: SNJ Today Staff



Photo credit: Narcan Facebook page.

WOODBURY, N.J. — Free NARCAN training sessions will be held throughout the county as part of continued efforts to save lives while battling the opioid epidemic within the community.

The training sessions, sponsored by the Gloucester County Board of Chosen Freeholders and Gloucester County Addictions Task Force, helps the community to be part of the team approach to tackle the current opioid epidemic according to Freeholder Jim Jefferson, Liaison to the Department of Health.

“The opioid epidemic is one that we, as leaders, cannot take on alone,” Jefferson said in a press release. “Beating this epidemic requires the help and support of our community as a whole.”

Freeholder Director Robert M. Damminger said the annual event helps save lives.

“This is our third year offering residents the opportunity to obtain the knowledge needed to prevent an overdose and help save a life until first responders arrive,” Damminger said. “The amount of success and interest these training sessions have generated clearly show us how dedicated our residents are to keeping other safe.”

The Overdose Prevention Act now allows doctors the ability to prescribe the opiate antidote Narcan (naloxone) to those in a position to help someone else during an overdose of heroin or other opioids. The law also eliminates civil and criminal liability to anyone who administers naloxone.

Sessions are free to attend but pre-registration is required as space is limited with only about 20 people able to attend per session. Free kits will be available to those who attend.

“By enrolling in these free training sessions, residents can learn what they need to know about NARCAN and how to use it and could become the difference between whether an individual who overdoses survives or not,” Jefferson added.

Training sessions will take place on the following Wednesdays from 6:00 P.M. to 8:00 P.M.:

Jan. 8

Gloucester County Library

Mullica Hill Branch

309 Wolfert Station Rd, Mullica Hill



Feb. 12

Glassboro Public Library

2 Center St., Glassboro



March 11

Greenwich Library

411 Swedesboro Rd, Gibbstown



April 8

Logan Twp. Library

498 Becket Rd., Logan Twp



May 13

Swedesboro Library

1442 Kings Highway, Swedesboro



June 10

McCowan Memorial Library

15 Pitman Ave., Pitman



July 8

West Deptford Library

420 Crown Point Rd., West Deptford



Aug. 12

Franklinville

Community Center

1584 Coles Mill Rd., Franklinville



Sept. 9

Woodbury Library

33 Delaware St., Woodbury



Oct. 14

Mantua Twp. Municipal Bldg.

401 Main St., Mantua



