NJ State Chamber President to Speak at Cape May County Chamber January Meeting

By: SNJ Today Staff



CAPE MAY COURT HOUSE, N.J. — The Cape May County Chamber of Commerce will host Tom Bracken, President and CEO of the New Jersey Chamber of Commerce at the organization’s Jan. 16 meeting. Bracken will share information on a coalition initiative between the New Jersey Chamber of Commerce and the New Jersey Business &

Industry Association called Opportunity New Jersey.

Opportunity New Jersey is an innovative master plan for an affordable New Jersey. Bracken, along with Michele Siekerka, the president and CEO of the New Jersey Business & Industry Association, rolled out the plan in mid-2019, and announced the formation of an Economic Development and Advisory Council as a key tenet of the plan’s

implementation. The council, which includes business, education, and labor representatives from throughout the state, held its inaugural meeting this past fall.

“From addressing fiscally challenged and outdated legacy systems, to stimulating job growth and investments in our state, our plan is a roadmap to stability and prosperity in our region,” said Bracken and Siekerka in a press release, adding that New Jersey currently has among the highest personal and business taxes in the nation. “With all the extraordinary assets and advantages our state has to offer, there is no reason why we shouldn’t lead our peer states in job growth, wage growth, and business competitiveness throughout the Northeast.”

“We are excited to host Tom Bracken and learn more about Opportunity New Jersey and how this economic master plan can move not only our state but Cape May County forward, creating affordable solutions for our residents and greater prosperity for the business community,” said Vicki Clark, president of the Cape May County Chamber.

The Jan. 16 chamber meeting will be held at The Reeds at Shelter Haven and is sponsored by Franklin Bank.

Check-in and networking begin at 11:30 a.m. with the lunch program starting at 12 noon. The Reeds at Shelter Haven is located at 9601 Third Avenue in Stone Harbor. Pre-registration is required and reservations may be made online at www.CapeMayCountyChamber.com or call: (609) 465-7181.

