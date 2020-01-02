County Offers Free Flu Shots For Residents

By: SNJ Today Staff



SEWELL, N.J. — The Gloucester County Department of Health is offering county residents several flu clinic dates for free flu shots.

Even though the flu season has already begun, a flu shot can still be beneficial.

“It’s not too late to get a flu shot,” Freeholder Director Robert M. Damminger said. “Gloucester County’s free flu shot program gives all residents the chance to get vaccinated and protect themselves from the flu.”

Freeholder Jim Jefferson, Liaison to the Department of Health, said that residents should take everyday precautions against the spread of germs, including getting a flu shot, washing hands often with soap and water or disinfecting with alcohol based hand sanitizer, covering your nose and mouth when you cough or sneeze and trying to avoid close contact with sick people.

“By getting the flu shot, residents are not only protecting themselves from the illness, but also those who are at high-risk for flu-related complications such as children, pregnant women, and seniors, and those who cannot get the vaccine themselves, such as babies younger than six months,” Jefferson said.

According to the county, some people are at high risk for serious flu-related complications, like pneumonia, that can lead to hospitalization and even death. This includes young children, pregnant women, people 65 and older and people with certain medical conditions, like asthma, diabetes or heart disease. For those at high risk for complications, getting the flu vaccine is especially important. It’s also important to get the vaccine if you care for anyone at high risk, including babies younger than six months because they are too young to get the vaccine.

Children six months through eight years of age who are getting vaccinated for the first time may need two doses of flu vaccine to be fully protected. If a child has not received his/her first dose, the county recommends getting them vaccinated now. For those children who have already been vaccinated with one dose, parents should check with the child’s doctor to see if a second dose is needed.

The free flu shots will be offered on the following days at the Gloucester County Department of Health located at 204 East Holly Avenue in Sewell:

Thursday, Jan. 2

3:00 P.M. to 4:00 P.M.



Wednesday, Jan. 8

8:30 A.M. to 9:30 A.M.



Monday, Jan. 13

3:00 P.M. to 4:00 P.M.



Thursday, Jan. 16

4:30 P.M to 5:30 P.M.



Tuesday, Jan. 21

3:00 P.M. to 4:00 P.M.



Monday, Jan. 27

3:00 P.M. to 4:00 P.M.



Wednesday, Jan. 29

8:30 A.M. to 9:30 A.M.



For more information, please contact the Health Department at (856) 218-4102.



