New Inspira Mullica Hill Hospital Receives First Patients

By: SNJ Today Staff



Inspira Medical Center Mullica Hill campus. Photo credit: Inspira Facebook page.

MULLICA HILL, N.J. — Inspira Health Network officially opened its doors at its brand-new, state-of-the-art Inspira Medical Center Mullica Hill as about 60 patients were transferred from Inspira’s Woodbury campus on December 15.

As part of the patient relocation process which took nearly eight hours, 16 ambulances and hundreds of hospital employees assisted to ensure a smooth transition for patients and their families.

“This milestone is the culmination of years of planning, several rehearsals and mock moves, and commitment from the entire Inspira organization. As hundreds of staff members have prepared for this day, our top priority was the safety and care of our patients,” John DiAngelo, CEO, Inspira Health, said. “We’ve planned and coordinated an intricate, yet precise course of action to ensure the patients and their families felt comforted throughout this process, and I can’t begin to thank the extraordinary efforts of our faculty, nurses and staff – their efforts and dedication have truly been inspiring.”

The new Inspira Mullica Hill Medical Center has 210 private patient rooms; state-of-the-art surgical suites; a modern emergency department with dedicated pediatric and senior ER; cardiac catheterization lab; the latest in medical and communication technology; and Smart Room technology to enhance patient safety and the patient experience, according to a press release.

The first baby born at the new Inspira hospital in Mullica Hill was Austin Scott Barnabie who arrived at 5:08 A.M. on December 16, less than 24 hours after Inspira Medical Center Mullica Hill opened its door. Photo credit: Inspira Facebook page.



Also, effective December 15, the current Inspira Woodbury Emergency Department shifted to a Satellite Emergency Department (SED), offering a variety of basic life support emergency care and services. Services will be provided 24 hours per day, seven days per week. It will continue to be staffed by many of the outstanding emergency physicians and nurses who have cared for patients for several years. X-Ray, CT, Ultrasound and Laboratory services will continue to be available at the Woodbury SED to evaluate patients needing emergency treatment; all maternity services will be relocated to the new hospital. Additional services and operations that will remain at Woodbury include imaging, lab services, behavioral health, Family Medicine Center, Heart Center, Women’s Maternal and Child Health Clinic, and Sleep Center. Inspira Health – alongside the Gloucester County Improvement Authority and City of Woodbury – are also considering several options for the redevelopment of the Inspira Woodbury site.

Inspira Health is a charitable nonprofit health care organization and a regional leader in physician training, with approximately 160 medical residents and fellows in nine nationally accredited specialty programs. The system, which traces its roots to 1899, comprises three hospitals, a comprehensive cancer center, several multi-specialty health centers and a total of more than 150 access points. These include urgent care; outpatient imaging and rehabilitation; sleep medicine labs; cardiac testing facilities; digestive health and wound care centers; home care and hospice; and more than 30 primary and specialty physician practices in Gloucester, Cumberland, Salem, Camden and Atlantic counties.

