Fifty-two New CCPD Officers Sworn In

Ffity-two new officers swear-in at ceremony at Camden County College. Photo credit: Camden County

CAMDEN, N.J. – The Camden County Police Department swore in 52 new police officers on the afternoon of December 19 and, after the swearing-in ceremony, officers were assigned to the police administration building for additional agency training according to a press release from the county.

Freeholder Director Louis Cappelli officiated at the swearing-in with the police officers at Camden County College’s Camden campus and talked about their new careers.

New officers patrol the Cramer Hill section of Camden City on Christmas Day. Photo credit: CCPD Facebook page.

“Many of these officers will be deployed to the streets of Camden to become part of a nationally recognized model of policing that is increasing services and safety for the region while stabilizing the city,” Cappelli said. “Our number one priority is to keep the residents of Camden County safe. These new police officers will make a tremendous impact in our County Seat, and by doing so are making Camden County a safer place to live for all residents.”

The Camden County Police Department began on May 1, 2013 and is the primary law enforcement agency for the City of Camden. According to its website, the department is “dedicated to its mission of reducing the number of crime victims and making people feel safe, and the department strives to accomplish this through a commitment to community policing in every neighborhood.”

