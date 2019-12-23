What’s Good – ‘Nescience Auditions’

Video and reporting by: Isaiah Showell

SICKLERVILLE, N.J. — Auditions were held for an upcoming play that will focus on the concept of “nescience,” which is defined as a lack of knowledge or awareness. The show has been written by Beatrice Alonna of South Jersey, who is trying to show through the medium of theater that nescience is something that affects us all no matter what race, creed, or age we are.

Isaiah Showell stopped by the auditions to learn more about the play and the kids who might star in it.

SNJ Today is a Southern New Jersey news and information source that is dedicated to providing current stories related specifically to South Jersey.

Do you have community news or events? Email us at news@snjtoday.com