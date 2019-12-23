What’s Good – ‘Hopeloft Coat Drive’

Video and reporting by: Isaiah Showell

BRIDGETON, N.J. — The organizations at Hopeloft held a coat drive to provide protection from the cold to members of the community who needed a little assistance.

The event was put together by staff of United Advocacy Group, Operation South Jersey, and CASA of Cumberland, Gloucester, and Salem Counties. Coats had been donated by the Salvation Army of Bridgeton, Bethany Grace Community Church, and other generous members of the community.

Isaiah Showell was there to interview the organizers and some of the community members in attendance.

Anyone interested in getting involved with volunteer opportunities at Hopeloft may email: info@hopeloft.com

SNJ Today is a Southern New Jersey news and information source that is dedicated to providing current stories related specifically to South Jersey.

Do you have community news or events? Email us at news@snjtoday.com