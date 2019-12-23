Gray Fox Animal Hospital Donates Bullet Proof Vest For K-9

By: SNJ Today Staff



Pictured: Canine Officer Tim Mitchell, Canine Officer Recon, Freeholder Heather Simmons, owners of Gray Fox Animal Hospital Doctors Lee and Bernadette Spector, and Woodbury Chief of Police Tom Ryan. Photo credit: Gloucester County.





WOODBURY HEIGHTS, N.J. — Gray Fox Animal Hospital, which is led by the husband and wife team of Drs. Lee and Bernadette Spector, presented K-9 unit members Tim Mitchell and Canine Officer Recon of the Woodbury City Police Department a K-9 bullet proof vest recently.

Freeholder Director Robert M. Damminger said how safety is most important for those who protect and serve.

“The safety of all officers within our county is a top priority,” Damminger said. “The generous donation of this K-9 bullet proof vest from the Gray Fox Animal Hospital to the Woodbury City Police Department aids the safety of our officers and their canine partners.”

Freeholder Heather Simmons explained that K-9 officers are just as important as human officers and need to be kept safe.

“The dogs that serve in the K-9 unit are just as much a part of the police department as the human officers themselves,” Simmons said. “These canines are incredibly intelligent and loyal, and would put themselves at risk to protect the officers that work alongside them. This bullet-proof vest may not remove them from danger on duty, but will keep them much safer.”

Gray Fox Animal Hospital, which is located in Woodbury Heights, has been in practice since 1986 and are based on the philosophy that pets are members of your family who deserve the best medical treatment available, according to their website.

