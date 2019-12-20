On the Ave: Walking and Celebrating

By: Russell Swanson, Executive Director, VDID, Main Street Vineland

On the Ave is a regular column written by Russell Swanson of Main Street Vineland.

We now come, on our “walking tour” of The Ave, to the south side of the 500 block. After this, we’ll be at the Boulevard and the mini-parks. We’ll take a rest there for a week or so and do some year-end reflections. We’ll cross the railroad tracks and continue with West Landis Avenue in the New Year.

Here we go…

On the south side…

• 547 E. Landis Ave.—Panaderia y Taqueria Puebla—Mexican bakery and restaurant (Suite A), Community Prayer Room (Suite B)

• 545 E. Landis Ave.—The Dream Center Transitions Clothing Store

• 543 E. Landis Ave.—Alex’s Pizzeria and Steak House

• 541 E. Landis Ave.—A & M Multi Services, LLC

• 539 E. Landis Ave.—Jessie’s Bridal Shop—Dry Cleaners & Tuxedo Rentals

• 537 E. Landis Ave.—Jessie’s Mini-Bazaar—Retail Outlets (Suites A and B), Kin Hairtage Salon (Suite C), Angel’s Tax Service (Suite D)

• 531 E. Landis Ave.—ACTS Physical Therapy, Inc.—Ebenezer O. Oguntuese, RPT, CLT

• 529 E. Landis Ave.—Chez Afua—Authentic West African Art. Jewelry, Clothing, Gifts

• 523 E. Landis Ave.—Cilantro Mexican Restaurant

• 519 E. Landis Ave.—Ana’s Beauty Salon and Barber Shop

• 517 E. Landis Ave.—Gonzalez Plastics Supplies

• 515 E. Landis Ave.—Jds Appliances

• 511 E. Landis Ave.—Matias Grocery & Deli

• 509 E. Landis Ave.—No. 1 Chinese Restaurant

• 507 E. Landis Ave.—Boost Mobile

We’ll be joining the Jewish Federation of Cumberland, Gloucester, & Salem Counties on Monday, December 23, at 5:30 p.m. for their annual “Chanukah Live” Menorah Lighting on the 600 block of Landis Avenue — the largest Chanukiyah (Chanukah menorah) in South Jersey. Come and enjoy food, music, and fellowship as we join in helping to make our holiday celebration a truly multicultural affair.

Speaking of multiculturalism and UNITY, you have until January 3 to add a decoration to CommUNITY Tree in the mini-park at the southwest corner of Landis Avenue and the Boulevard. If you’re a member of a club, religious organization, non-profit, or any other such group, bring an ornament that reflects your mission and hang it on the tree. While you’re at it, e-mail us a photo of you putting it on the tree, so that we can share it on our social media platforms. E-mail your photo to mainstreet@vinelandcity.org.

This is all the more reason to make The Ave your destination for your holiday shopping needs, as well as your dining, entertainment — and living — needs all year round. Save money on gasoline, avoid the long lines malls, and shopping centers — and also enjoy the events we have on The Ave.

For more information on Main Street Vineland, call (856) 794-8653, visit TheAve.biz or check them out on Facebook. You can also e-mail: rswanson@vinelandcity.org.

SNJ Today is a Southern New Jersey news and information source that is dedicated to providing current stories related specifically to South Jersey.

Do you have community news or events? Email us at news@snjtoday.com