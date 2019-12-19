Annual Holiday Feast For Seniors Draws Thousands

By: SNJ Today Staff



DEPTFORD, N.J. — The Gloucester County Division of Senior Services hosted its annual Holiday Feast at Auletto Caterers, providing over 2,000 area seniors with the opportunity to welcome the holiday season together.

Pictured:Surrogate Giuseppe Chila, Gloucester County Clerk Jim Hogan, Freeholder Deputy DirectorFrank J. DiMarco and Freeholder Jim Jefferson. Photo credit: Gloucester County.





The holiday party was held over a four day period — December 3, 4, 10, and 11 — with food, music, and holiday spirit.

“This year, over two thousand seniors attended the event over the four dates provided,” Freeholder Jim Jefferson, liaison to Senior Services said in a press release. “With plenty of singing and dancing throughout the event, it was easy to see how much these seniors enjoyed their time.”

Freeholder Director Robert M. Damminger said the annual event is a highlight of the year.

The Senior Services Holiday Feast is an event many of our seniors look forward to all year,” Damminger said. “Seniors were provided with a buffet lunch, music, entertainment, prizes and a great opportunity to get into the holiday spirit and celebrate with fellow seniors and caretakers.”

Pictured: Freeholder Jim Jefferson and Mary Capasso. Photo credit: Gloucester County.

At the gathering on Wednesday, December 11, Gloucester County Division of Senior Services recognized Mary Capasso for having celebrated her 100th birthday in October of this year.

“It was an honor to be able to help Mary continue to celebrate this outstanding milestone and celebrate her birthday with her, even if it was a few months late,” Jefferson said.

Capasso was born in Paulsboro, New Jersey on October 3, 1919 and is a graduate of Paulsboro High School. She has one child, one grandson, and multiple nieces and nephews. Capasso spends her free time reading on the front porch, taking day trips to the casino, playing Bridge and Bingo, sewing, crafts, and cooking.

“We are beyond happy to be able to provide these seniors with a place to simply have fun together during the holiday season,” stated Deputy Director Frank J.DiMarco said.

