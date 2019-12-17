What’s Good – ‘Fruiggie Juice Anniversary’

Video and reporting by: Isaiah Showell

TURNERSVILLE, N.J. — Fruiggie Juice and Bowls recently celebrated the one-year anniversary of the opening of their Turnersville store, where they serve healthy smoothies and prepared bowls made from fresh fruit and vegetables to their customers.

Isaiah Showell was there to interview some customers, as well as Washington Township council president Joe Perry, and a representative from Beyond who spoke about how local customers can use the Chip-In app to support local nonprofits with their purchases at no extra cost to them.

