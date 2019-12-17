SCC Board of Trustees Elects New Chair and Vice Chair

Scott R. Kramme, Esq., (center) was elected chair of the Salem Community College Board of Trustees at the reorganization meeting. Ida Bowen was elected vice chair. They are joined by President Michael R. Gorman. (Photo courtesy of Salem Community College.)

CARNEYS POINT, N.J. — At its annual reorganization meeting in November, the Salem Community College (SCC) Board of Trustees elected Scott R. Kramme, Esq., and Ida Bowen to one-year terms as chair and vice chair, respectively.

Kramme has served on the Board since Oct. 2015 and was vice chair since Nov. 2017. He practices law in his hometown of Elmer and is treasurer of Ace Glass, Inc. in Vineland. He succeeds Dorothy Hall, who served the maximum three consecutive one-year terms as chair.

Bowen joined the Board in Jan. 2019. The Pennsville resident is the retired president and chief executive officer of Deepwater Industries Federal Credit Union and previously worked at Mannington Mills for 28 years. She received SCC’s 2017 Distinguished Alumna Award.

The Board also reappointed Maria Fantini as Board secretary.

For more information about SCC and its programs of study, visit their website at: http://www.salemcc.edu/

