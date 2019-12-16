What’s Good – ‘Veteran’s Home Christmas’

Video and reporting by: Isaiah Showell

VINELAND, N.J. — Local students from Maurice River Township visited the Veteran’s Memorial Home of Vineland to spread Christmas cheer through the gift of song — and the gift of gifts.

Isaiah Showell stopped by to interview some of the kids, as well as the other people close to the Veteran’s Home.

