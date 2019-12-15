Animal Shelter Sets Deadline For Holiday Animal Adoptions

CLAYTON, N.J. — For families looking to adopt from the Gloucester County Animal Shelter this holiday season will have until Friday, December 20, which will be the last day of release for animals. According to the animal shelter, the time cutoff is due to newly adopted animals requiring time to become acclimated to their new home before the rush of the holiday. The animal shelter will resume the release of animals again on Wednesday, December 26 at noon.

“I know that the idea of a dog or cat under the tree can be hard to resist,” Freeholder Director Robert M. Damminger said, “but putting a pet bowl or collar in a box can also be exciting and eliminate stress for both the new pet and the family on Christmas day.”

The shelter is also accepting donations to help the animals curing the holiday season.

“If bringing a new pet into your home isn’t viable at the moment, you can still make an animal’s holiday season special,” Freeholder Deputy Director Frank J. DiMarco, Liaison to the Gloucester County Animal Shelter, said. “The shelter accepts both monetary and physical donations that benefit the animals and helps to provide them with basic necessities.”

Supplies needed include:



Cleaning

Fabric softener sheets

Anti-bacterial hand soap (any type)

Spray Bottles (16oz-22oz)

Bleach, Laundry Detergent – HE only please

Cascade powdered dishwasher detergent

Paper towels



Food Items

Canned cat food with pull tops

Small animal food (guinea pig, hamster, rabbit, ferret, etc.)

Dog and cat treats

No rawhide please

Wild bird seed

Animal Supplies

Hard rubber dog toys (ex. Kong Brand)

Plastic balls and Catnip toys for cats

Naturalized sterilized bones (hickory flavor is best)



Miscellaneous

Lint brushes (disposable), New or Used towels and blankets

Newspapers, Heating Pads, Paper Plates 6” round Used tennis balls, Sticky note pads

AA or AAA batteries

Duct tape, Clear gallon size zipper bags, Small coffee cans

Frontline or Advantage for dogs and cats

PetsMart Gift Cards

Cat Carriers

If you have a doghouse or kennel you would like to donate, contact the GCAS at (856) 881-2828 for information on how to donate them for other pets in need.

The Adoption Office at the Gloucester County Animal Shelter is open Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday from noon to 7 p.m. and Friday and Saturday from noon to 4 p.m., and is closed on Sunday, Monday and holidays.

For questions about adopting a pet from the Gloucester County Animal Shelter, call 856-881-2828, or visit http://www.co.gloucester.nj.us/depts/a/shelter/adoption.asp to fill out an application for adoption.

