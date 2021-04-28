This story is being republished under a special NJ News Commons content-sharing agreement related to COVID-19 coverage. Link to FULL story: patch.com/new-jersey/gloucestertownship/s/hiv5b/10-digit-dialing-will-change-how-new-jersey-makes-local-calls

Many residents in multiple states, including New Jersey, will soon be required to dial all 10 digits to make local calls within their areas codes after the Federal Communications Commission adopted 988 as a new three-digit number to be used nationwide to reach the National Suicide Prevention and Mental Health Crisis Line.

The change in the hotline number doesn’t take place for more than a year; until July 16, 2022, people should continue to dial 1-800-273-TALK to reach the crisis hotline.

The three-digit number—988—that will be used to reach the suicide prevention and mental health crisis hotline had previously been assigned as a prefix in 82 area codes in 35 states and the U.S. territory of Guam.

In New Jersey, the following area codes are affected by the switch to 10-digit dialing:

• 908: Union, Somerset, Warren, Hunterdon and parts of Morris counties

• 856: Cumberland, Salem, Gloucester, Camden, parts of Atlantic and Burlington counties

To get into the habit, telephone users in the affected areas should start dialing the three-digit area code when making local calls by April 24, even if the person they’re calling lives right across the street.